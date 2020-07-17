Today 17 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Moto G8 Power Lite, Realme X2

Technology News Today, 17 July 2020 LIVE Updates
Realme X2 now gets 8GB RAM, 256GB storage in India
Realme has launched a new variant of Realme X2 in India. The smartphone now gets 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The price of this variant is not known at the moment but the company has revealed that it will go on the 21st of July at 8 PM.
Realme X2 is currently available in three variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM +128GB priced at Rs 17,999, Rs 19,999 and Rs 20,999 respectively.
Moto G8 Power Lite gets a price hike
Moto G8 Power was recently launched in India at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant but now its price has been increased bu Rs 500.
The key features include huge 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and a 6.5-inch 20:9 Max Vision display. It comes in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour options.
Budget Laptop: Intel or AMD based processor?
As people buy more powerful laptops, the difference between Intel and AMD thins out. As both, for their phenomenal prices, give similar performances. However, in the budget segment, you may have to make a tough decision when deciding which CPU to choose.
Budget laptops: Should you go with Intel or AMD based processor?
