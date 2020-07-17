Advertisement

Today 17 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Moto G8 Power Lite, Realme X2

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 17, 2020 10:31 am

Latest News

Technology News Today, 17 July 2020 LIVE Updates
Advertisement
Today Technology News live updates: 

LIVE BLOG

10:31 (IST)

17 Jul 2020

Realme X2 now gets 8GB RAM, 256GB storage in India

Realme has launched a new variant of Realme X2 in India. The smartphone now gets 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The price of this variant is not known at the moment but the company has revealed that it will go on the 21st of July at 8 PM.

 

Realme X2 is currently available in three variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM +128GB priced at Rs 17,999, Rs 19,999 and Rs 20,999 respectively.

10:07 (IST)

17 Jul 2020

Moto G8 Power Lite gets a price hike

Moto G8 Power was recently launched in India at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant but now its price has been increased bu Rs 500.


The key features include huge 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and a 6.5-inch 20:9 Max Vision display. It comes in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour options.

Read more: Moto G8 Power Lite price in India increased, now retails at Rs 9,499

09:51 (IST)

17 Jul 2020

Budget Laptop: Intel or AMD based processor?

As people buy more powerful laptops, the difference between Intel and AMD thins out. As both, for their phenomenal prices, give similar performances. However, in the budget segment, you may have to make a tough decision when deciding which CPU to choose.

 

Read More

Budget laptops: Should you go with Intel or AMD based processor?

 

Realme X2 now gets 8GB+256GB variant in India: Check price, specifications

Moto G8 Power Lite price in India increased, now retails at Rs 9,499

Budget laptops: Should you go with Intel or AMD based processor?

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

YouTube is allowing HD again on Phone, but their is a catch!

Philips TV unveils new range of LED Smart TVs in India with HDR10+ support

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme X2 now gets 8GB+256GB variant in India: Check price, specifications

Moto G8 Power Lite price in India increased, now retails at Rs 9,499

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels
Vivo X50 1st Impression

Vivo X50 1st Impression
Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Jio 5G Ready, Jio Glass unveiled, Jio Budget 4G Smartphone coming soon, Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7

Airtel Video Conferencing app, Xiaomi A3 not working after update, Realme C11, Asus Zenfone7
CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more

CBSE results announced, Google for India, Lava Design for India, Spark 5 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and more
Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies