Today 17 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Moto G8 Power Lite, Realme X2

Realme X2 now gets 8GB RAM, 256GB storage in India

Realme has launched a new variant of Realme X2 in India. The smartphone now gets 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The price of this variant is not known at the moment but the company has revealed that it will go on the 21st of July at 8 PM.

Realme X2 is currently available in three variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM +128GB priced at Rs 17,999, Rs 19,999 and Rs 20,999 respectively.