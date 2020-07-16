Today 16 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Vivo X 50 Series, Jio Glass, Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14, Mi Band 5 and more

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition available in open sale

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition are now available in open sale in India. Both laptops were launched in India last month, and have been available through flash sale via Amazon and the Mi.com website.

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 (1901-FC) is priced at Rs 41,999, while 1901-FA is priced at Rs 44,999 and 1901-DG model is priced at Rs 47,999. The Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition is priced at Rs 54,999 (1904-AR) and Rs 59,999 (1904-AF) respectively.

