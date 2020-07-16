Advertisement

Today 16 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Vivo X 50 Series, Jio Glass, Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14, Mi Band 5 and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 16, 2020 10:36 am

Technology News Today, 16 July 2020 LIVE Updates: Vivo X50 Series, Jio Glass and more
Today Technology News live updates: 
 
Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro will launch in India today. The Vivo X50 series of smartphones was earlier unveiled in June this year in three versions  - Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and the Vivo X50 Pro+. However, in India, only Vivo X50 and the Vivo X50 Pro models will be launched. 

10:36 (IST)

16 Jul 2020

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched with 1.1-inch AMOLED color display

Xiaomi has announced the Mi Smart Band 5 for the global markets at Xiaomi’s Ecosystem Product launch event. The fitness tracker is the global version of the Mi Band 5 earlier announced in China.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 is priced at €39.99 (US$ 45 / Rs. 3,435 approx.) and it comes with straps in Orange, Navy Blue, Yellow, Black, Mint green and Teal colours.

The fitness tracker is also likely to launch in India soon as Mi Band 5 with the model number XMSH10HM was earlier certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

10:17 (IST)

16 Jul 2020

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition available in open sale

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition are now available in open sale in India. Both laptops were launched in India last month, and have been available through flash sale via Amazon and the Mi.com website.

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 (1901-FC) is priced at Rs 41,999, while 1901-FA is priced at Rs 44,999 and 1901-DG model is priced at Rs 47,999. The Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition is priced at Rs 54,999 (1904-AR) and Rs 59,999 (1904-AF) respectively.

 

Read More: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition now available in open sale


 

09:18 (IST)

16 Jul 2020

Jio Glasses will hot up the AR glasses segment in Inida

 AR-based Smart Glasses have been in the market for some time but haven't seen much traction in India especially because of the pricing. Jio Glass may change the landscape in the coming days. Check out the  Smart Glasses available in the market along with their price and features.

Read More: Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

09:13 (IST)

16 Jul 2020

Vivo X50 series launching today

Vivo X50 series of smartphones will be lauched in India today. Back in June Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+ were launched in China. However, Vivo has confirmed that only the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro will be launched in India. The Vivo X 50 series will be available for sale in the country on e-commerce portals like Flipkart and Amazon. They will also be available via offline stores as well. 

