Today 10 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, Huawei Enjoy 20, LG Velvet UI, Samsung Galaxy A71 update, Smartphones, Apps and more

Technology News Today, 10 July 2020 LIVE Coverage: Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, Huawei Enjoy 20, LG Velvet UI, Samsung Galaxy A71 update, Smartphones, Apps and more
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core to come with Android 10 (Go Edition) and 3000mAh removable battery
Samsung is gearing up to launch Galaxy A01 Core new entry-level smartphone soon. Full specs of the upcoming smartphone have now leaked online.
The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core will bring back removable batteries for Samsung’s entry-level handsets. It will feature a 5.3-inch PLS TFT LCD display with 1480 x 720 pixel resolution.
Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6739 processor which will be coupled with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ to feature a massive 10,090mAh battery and more
Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch a new flagship tablet known as Galaxy Tab S7+. The company is reported to launch the upcoming tablet in August alongside Galaxy Note 20 series and just ahead of launch, key specs and details about the upcoming tablet has been revealed.
As per a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy Tab S7+ will come with a massive 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels. The tablet will come with S Pen support, which is also present in other S-series tablets.
OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro get OxygenOS Open Beta 6 update
OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones. The update brings July 2020 security patch, bug fixes and some improvements.
Apart from the July security patch level, the adaptive brightness curve has been optimized. The backlight brightness becomes softer and thus improving user experience. It also fixes the issue that double-tap could not wake up the screen in some settings and the automatic pull-down issue with unlock screen in ambient display.
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick revealed: Price and features
Xiaomi is said to be working on a new streaming stick known as Mi TV Stick. Now, ahead of launch, the streaming stick briefly appeared on Xiaomi’s Portuguese website revealing the price and key specifications. As per the listing, the Mi TV Stick comes with a price tag of EUR 39.99 (approx. Rs 3,400) for the 1080p variant. The listing also reveals some images of the upcoming streaming stick. The Mi TV Stick will come with a dedicated remote, which is similar to what we have seen with Mi remote available with Mi TV range. The remote comes with a dedicated button for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Huawei Enjoy 20 to launch soon with round camera setup and pop-up selfie camera
Huawei recently announced Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro 5G smartphone in China. Now the company is reportedly gearing up to launch Huawei Enjoy 20 soon. As per the leaked render, Huawei Enjoy 20 will feature full-screen display.
Huawei Enjoy 20 will also be dubbed as Maimang 9 and is said to launch on July 26. It is said to be equipped with a 6.63-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. Since there is no punch-hole or a waterdrop notch on the screen, the phone has a pop-up selfie camera.
LG to roll out its custom Velvet UI to more smartphones
LG recently launched its new smartphone, the LG Velvet and it also unveiled its new custom user interface Velvet UI. Now, the brand has confirmed that the custom UI will be available for more LG smartphones. The company in a blog post reveals that it will roll out the new user interface to other LG models pretty soon. The LG smartphones will get the latest update via OTA update and users in India will also get the latest Velvet UI. The list of smartphones include LG V50 ThinQ, LG G8 ThinQ, LG V50S ThinQ, LG V40 ThinQ, LG V35 ThinQ, and LG G7 ThinQ.
Samsung Galaxy A71 receives latest One UI 2.1 update in India
Samsung recently released a new software update bringing a range of Galaxy S20 features to the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A71 phones. Now Samsung has started rolling One UI 2.1 update with June Android security to the Samsung Galaxy A71.
The latest software update sports version A715FXXU2ATG1 and is 1749.73MB in size. It is said to be rolling out in a few countries, including India, Poland and UAE. The update brings several camera features like Pro Mode, Single Take, My Filters, Night Hyperlapse. It also brings Quick Share and Music Share to Galaxy A71.
