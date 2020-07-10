Today 10 July 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, Huawei Enjoy 20, LG Velvet UI, Samsung Galaxy A71 update, Smartphones, Apps and more

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core to come with Android 10 (Go Edition) and 3000mAh removable battery

Samsung is gearing up to launch Galaxy A01 Core new entry-level smartphone soon. Full specs of the upcoming smartphone have now leaked online.



The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core will bring back removable batteries for Samsung’s entry-level handsets. It will feature a 5.3-inch PLS TFT LCD display with 1480 x 720 pixel resolution.



Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6739 processor which will be coupled with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

