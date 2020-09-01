Advertisement

Tecno Spark Go 2020 with MediaTek Helio A20 chipset launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 01, 2020 12:44 pm

Tecno Spark Go 2020 is available in two colour options including Ice Jadeite and Aqua Blue
Tecno has finally launched its new budget-centric smartphone in India. Dubbed as Tecno Spark Go 2020, the smartphone comes with a host of interesting features. 

 

Tecno Spark Go 2020 pricing details

 

The Tecno Spark Go 2020 comes with a price tag of Rs 6,499 and it is available in two colour options including Ice Jadeite and Aqua Blue. The smartphone will go on sale starting from September 7 and it will be available for purchase from Flipkart. 

 

Tecno Spark Go 2020 specifications and features

 

Coming to the specifications, the Tecno Spark Go 2020 is loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1500 x 720 pixels along with 480 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 processor. The phone is loaded with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. 

 

The Tecno Spark Go 2020 is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary AI Lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 Go Edition with HiOS 6.2 running on top of it. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports dual-SIM, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and micro USB port.

 

Tecno Spark Go 2020 spotted with MediaTek Helio A20 SoC and 2GB RAM

Tecno Spark Go 2020 to launch in India on September 1, will be exclusive to Flipkart

