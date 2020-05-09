Advertisement

Tecno introduces door-step delivery with 35,000 retail outlets in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 09, 2020 12:07 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that it has boarded around 35,000 retail outlets across the country for this initiative.
Advertisement

Tecno Mobile has announced the launch of a new initiative known as Doorstep Delivery. The company has revealed that it has boarded around 35,000 retail outlets across the country for this initiative. 

 

The company reveals that Consumers can reach out to their preferred retailers at the company’s website and enter their pin code details to initiate this service. The microsite with a store locator will assist in mapping the retailer and their contact details, and the device will be delivered at their doorsteps by their nearest retailer.

 

The initiative will enable its consumers to connect and place an order with their preferred retailers as per the zoning guidelines of the government from the comfort of their home.  All orders will be delivered within 24 hours in compliance with the norms and guidelines prescribed by the Government. 

 

The brand has also announced some new offers with its range of smartphones. To start with, the users will get free Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs 799 with Spark Go Plus smartphone. Furthermore, users will get one-time screen replacement and 1-month extended warranty when they buy a new Tecno smartphone.

 

Commenting on the initiative undertaken by TECNO, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said, “We are a consumer-centric brand and at the time of crisis, when going out to a physical store is difficult for consumers. We are taking a step towards bringing them closer to our 35,000 retailers. The Doorstep Delivery initiative is an innovative lead generation model that will allow us to create an environment of business continuity that will empower the retailers, the consumers and all those who are involved across the supply chain. Operations will be carried out in conformity with the prescribed advisory and guidelines set by the Government.”

Itel, Tecno offer extended on its range of smartphones during Coronavirus lockdown

Tecno partners with Zomato and 100+ channel partners to distribute ration kits across India

Tecno Spark 5, Spark 5 Air with 5000mAh battery announced

Latest News from Tecno

You might like this

Tags: Tecno Tecno home delivery Tecno smartphone Tecno India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Apple iPhone SE 2020 sale to soon start in India on Flipkart

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale to be held on May 12

Lava factory resumes operations in Noida with 600 employees

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others
Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

Latest Picture Story

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies