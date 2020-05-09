Tecno introduces door-step delivery with 35,000 retail outlets in India

The company has revealed that it has boarded around 35,000 retail outlets across the country for this initiative.

Tecno Mobile has announced the launch of a new initiative known as Doorstep Delivery. The company has revealed that it has boarded around 35,000 retail outlets across the country for this initiative.

The company reveals that Consumers can reach out to their preferred retailers at the company’s website and enter their pin code details to initiate this service. The microsite with a store locator will assist in mapping the retailer and their contact details, and the device will be delivered at their doorsteps by their nearest retailer.

The initiative will enable its consumers to connect and place an order with their preferred retailers as per the zoning guidelines of the government from the comfort of their home. All orders will be delivered within 24 hours in compliance with the norms and guidelines prescribed by the Government.

The brand has also announced some new offers with its range of smartphones. To start with, the users will get free Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs 799 with Spark Go Plus smartphone. Furthermore, users will get one-time screen replacement and 1-month extended warranty when they buy a new Tecno smartphone.

Commenting on the initiative undertaken by TECNO, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said, “We are a consumer-centric brand and at the time of crisis, when going out to a physical store is difficult for consumers. We are taking a step towards bringing them closer to our 35,000 retailers. The Doorstep Delivery initiative is an innovative lead generation model that will allow us to create an environment of business continuity that will empower the retailers, the consumers and all those who are involved across the supply chain. Operations will be carried out in conformity with the prescribed advisory and guidelines set by the Government.”