Tecno Camon 17 announced with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Tecno has announced its new smartphone under its Camon series with the launch of Tecno Camon 17 in Kenya. It comes in two variants - 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB. The pricing of only 6GB RAM variant is known at the moment.

Tecno Camon 17 6GB + 128GB vraint is priced at Ksh 22,799, which is roughly Rs 15,750. It comes in three colours – Frost Sliver, Deep sea, and Tranquil Green.

Tecno Camon 17 specifications



The Tecno Camon 17 is loaded with a 6.55 HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 450 nits peak brightness, 90% screen-to-body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For the rear, it comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel ultrawide sensor and 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel inside the hole-punch cutout.

The Tecno Camon 17 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 11, which is based on HiOS 7.6. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type C.