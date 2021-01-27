Advertisement

Samsung resumes Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S10

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 27, 2021 11:41 am

Switzerland is one of the first markets to receive the latest Galaxy S10 One UI 3.0 firmware.
Samsung recently rolled back the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 series. Now the company has resumed Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S10 devices.

The update was pulled back due to certain bugs in the firmware. Some Samsung Galaxy S10 series users also reported the device heating up and camera blur issue after the Android 11 rollout. The firmware was no longer available for the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e devices. This applied to both over-the-air updates and those installed through SmartSwitch.

According to a Sammobile report, Switzerland is one of the first markets to receive the latest Galaxy S10 One UI 3.0 firmware. Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ users in Switzerland are getting the update with firmware version G975FXXU9EUA4. The update is likely to be rolled out to other regions as well in the coming days.


You can check for it manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install to check and install the software.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series One UI 3.0 update will bring features like chat bubbles features, media controls, improved permission management, and organized notifications. The update brings new icons and better customisations for adding call backgrounds and adjusting Always On-Display to the phone.

