Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with 7.6-inch Infinity-O display announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 06, 2020 10:59 am

The foldable smartphone comes loaded with improved internals as compared to its predecessor and more.
Samsung has announced the launch of its latest foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G during the Unpacked event. The foldable smartphone comes loaded with improved internals as compared to its predecessor and more. 

 

The company has not revealed the pricing and availability details of the latest foldable smartphone during the launch event. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes with a similar folding mechanism as we have seen in the first Galaxy Fold device. The front panel comes with a cover display with a punch-hole design and when you unfold it, you will get a 7.6-inch Infinity-O display. The back panel comes with a triple-camera setup. 

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G specifications

 

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is loaded with a 7.6-inch Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels and it is loaded with Ultra Thin Glass as well. The foldable smartphone comes with a 6.23-inch cover display as well. The brand has not revealed the specifications of the upcoming foldable smartphone, however, XDA Developers have revealed key specs. 

 

The main display supports 120Hz refresh rate, which is adaptable meaning that one can choose a different refresh rate option. Both the displays also support HDR10+ as well. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage. 

 

On the camera front, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The smartphone has two front cameras, one at the cover display and one at the main display. The cameras come with a 10-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. 

 

The smartphone is loaded with a 4500mAh battery and it supports 25W fast charging wired, 11W wireless charging and it also comes with reverse wireless charging. The smartphone runs on Android 10 with OneUI on top of it.

 

