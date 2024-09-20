Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Drop in India; Now Available at Rs 59,999 For a Limited Time

The Samsung Galaxy S24 price has been dropped in India by Rs 15,000, which brings down the value of the device at its cheapest since launch. The Galaxy S24 launched in the country back in January this year with an Exynos Chipset under the hood, triple rear cameras, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Drop: All Details

Galaxy S24 will be available at Rs 59,999 as part of a limited period festive offer. The special price includes an instant cash back of Rs 12,000 along with additional upgrade bonus or bank cashback of Rs 3,000. Additionally, consumers can also take advantage of the convenient 24 months no-cost EMI offer to purchase Samsung’s flagship smartphone. Galaxy S24 was originally priced at Rs 74,999. Samsung recently also dropped the price of its Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone in India.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Specifications

The Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080) Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+, has a Pixel density of 418 PPI, and is covered in a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The refresh rate of the display can change dynamically between 1 Hz and 120 Hz. The display supports up to 2600 nits peak brightness.

Galaxy S24 camera setup comprises of a 50MP primary wide camera with f/1.8 aperture, multi-directional PDAF and OIS. Then there’s a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom support, an f/2.4 aperture, OIS, PDAF and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 Aperture and 120-degree FoV. Next, it has a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing camera.

It has the Exynos 2400 SoC for global markets while the US and Canada get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with 8GB RAM along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

It runs on a 4000mAh battery and offers 25W wired and 15W wireless charging with reverse wireless charging support. As for the software, the S24 runs on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 out of the box. Further, the S24 series will receive 7 major Android OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates.

Additional features include dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and IP68 dust & water resistance. Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi Direct.

At Rs 59,999, we feel the Galaxy S24 is a great purchase. The device was appreciated by us during its review earlier this year for how well the Exynos chip performed, the software stability and the extended software support for up to 7 years.