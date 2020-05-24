Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs Motorola Edge+: Which one has the 'Plus' factor?

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 24, 2020 1:06 pm

Latest News

These two flagship phones come with multiple cameras at the back, and get latest hardware.
Advertisement

Motorola launched the Edge+ smartphone in India this week. Much to everyone's surprise the company price the phone at Rs 74,999, which puts it in direct competition with Samsung, Apple and Google's of the world. And since the Motorola Edge+ competes in the higher league, we decided to compare it with another flagship product, the Samsung Galaxy S20+, which is also available in the same price range. So we try to find out which of these devices wins the battle of the 'Plus'.

 

Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs Motorola Edge+: Design

Advertisement

 

Motorola has gone for the tried-and-tested edge screen design, that we've seen with the Galaxy Note series before. Because of the curves at the end, the display flows through, without feeling flimsy. At the back, the phone gets a glass finish with the Motorola branding embossed at the centre.

Motorola

With the Galaxy S20+ Samsung has used a mix of metal and glass to add durability to the device without making it look cheap. The rear cameras are vertically placed at the edge on both these devices. And while Motorola offers the Edge+ with a headphone jack, Samsung decides to skip it, which has become common with most phones in this price range. 

 

Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs Motorola Edge+: Display

 

The Galaxy S20+ features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 525ppi pixel density. It comes with HDR10+ certification along with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The phone features an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Galaxy

Motorola Edge+ has a curved 6.7-inch (2520 × 1080 pixels) full-HD+ OLED display but with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The curved screen shows notifications for incoming call and alarm as well as shows the battery charging levels. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It's fair to say that Samsung packs the punchier display of the two, and with its higher refresh rate, the brand offers optimum value for its flagship device.

 

Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs Motorola Edge+: Hardware and Software

 

Both these smartphones are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with 12GB of RAM. While Motorola has launched the Edge+ with 256GB storage, Samsung takes it up a notch with its 512GB variant, that is further expandable via microSD slot. It comes loaded with 4,500mAh battery and bundled with a 25W fast charger. On the connectivity front, the phones support Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou). The phones run on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it. This version has been appreciated for being lighter than the TouchWiz UI from the brand.

design

The Motorola Edge+ comes in single 12GB + 256GB variant, and the storage is non-expandable. It is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options are 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. For the software, Motorola Edge+ runs on stock Android 10 which has been its go-to version for all devices.

 

Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs Motorola Edge+: Camera

 

The Galaxy S20+ features a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultra wide), 12-megapixel (wide) and 0.3-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 10-megapixel (wide) selfie, shooter. It supports video recording at 8K resolution at 24fps with support for electronic and image stabilisation (EIS) and optical image stabilisation (OIS). 

s20 plus camera

Motorola Edge gets a triple camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size, 16-megapixel 117-degree ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS support and provides 3x optical zoom output. 

180mp camera

 

There is an additional Time of Flight (ToF) sensor as well. While upfront, there is a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size.

 

Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs Motorola Edge+: What we think? 

As you can see the Motorola Edge+ is making a strong case for itself in the flagship arena. And like Xiaomi recently, the brand looks keen to spread its wings beyond the mid-range territory. But with the Samsung Galaxy S20+, you're getting a legacy brand, which has delivered for over a decade now, and it would be hard to say right now if Motorola can match up those credentials. So while the Edge+ is an interesting addition to the flagship lineup, Motorola has a tough fight on its hand to rival Apple, Samsung and even Google for that matter. 

Should you spend Rs 8,999 for Moto G8 Power Lite?

Samsung introduces its first outdoor TV, The Terrace

Samsung Galaxy A31 with 48MP quad rear camera to launch in India in first week of June

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy S20+ price Motorola Edge+ specs mobile comparison flagship phones India Snapdragon 865

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A31 with 48MP quad rear camera to launch in India in first week of June

Infinix Hot 9 Series to launch in India on May 29

Amazon listing reveals Oppo Find X2 pricing in India ahead of launch

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies