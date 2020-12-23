Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets One UI 3.0 Update with Android 11

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite update is currently rolling out to the users in the USA, Russia, Spain, Panama, and India.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update. The new software update brings the December 2020 security patch to the Galaxy S10 Lite.

One UI 3.0 update is currently rolling out for the Galaxy S10 Lite for both the global variant (SM-G770F) and the US model (SM-G770U1). The update comes with firmware version G770FXXU3DTL1 with a file size of 2,053.34MB.

As per a report by XDA Developers, the update is currently rolling out to the users in the USA, Russia, Spain, Panama, and India. It brings chat bubbles features, media controls, improved permission management, and organized notifications.

The update also improves parental controls, Samsung Internet, Samsung keyboard, Bixby routines, revamped settings and more. However, the Galaxy S10 Lite still doesn’t feature Samsung DeX support.

You can check for it manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install to check and install the software.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor and it is backed by a 4,500mAh with 27W fast charging support. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU.