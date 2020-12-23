Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets One UI 3.0 Update with Android 11

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 23, 2020 11:41 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite update is currently rolling out to the users in the USA, Russia, Spain, Panama, and India.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update. The new software update brings the December 2020 security patch to the Galaxy S10 Lite.

 

One UI 3.0 update is currently rolling out for the Galaxy S10 Lite for both the global variant (SM-G770F) and the US model (SM-G770U1). The update comes with firmware version G770FXXU3DTL1 with a file size of 2,053.34MB.

 

As per a report by XDA Developers, the update is currently rolling out to the users in the USA, Russia, Spain, Panama, and India. It brings chat bubbles features, media controls, improved permission management, and organized notifications.

 

The update also improves parental controls, Samsung Internet, Samsung keyboard, Bixby routines, revamped settings and more. However, the Galaxy S10 Lite still doesn’t feature Samsung DeX support.

 

You can check for it manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install to check and install the software.

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor and it is backed by a 4,500mAh with 27W fast charging support.  It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU.

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite receives new software update with camera features

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite recieves One UI 2.1 update with April security patch and new camera features

Samsung now rolling out One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy S10 Lite in India

Latest News from Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus Nord N10 receives OxygenOS 10.5.8 update with December security patch

Lava BeU Android 10 Go Edition smartphone launched for Rs 6,888

Now Enjoy Blazing Fast 1GBPS Speed Over Wi-Fi With Airtel

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple
Report card 2020: Samsung

Report card 2020: Samsung
Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies