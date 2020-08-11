Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Mystic Blue colour variant launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 11, 2020 10:23 am

Latest News

The brand has introduced a new Mystic Blue colour option for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Advertisement

Samsung has announced the launch of its new colour variant of the Galaxy Note 20 in India. The latest colour option is also available for pre-orders from key retail and online stores across the country. 

 

The brand has introduced a new Mystic Blue colour option for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. With this, the smartphone is available in three colour options including Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green and Mystic Blue colour options. 

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in India and offers

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at a price tag of Rs 77,999 and it comes with a host of interesting pre-order offers. To start with, customers pre-booking Galaxy Note 20 will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 7000 which can be redeemed on Samsung Shop app on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, among others.

 

Advertisement

Additionally, when paying with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards, consumers will be eligible for cashback up to Rs 6000 on purchase of Galaxy Note 20. Existing Galaxy users will be eligible for an Upgrade offer to get an additional discount of Rs 5000 in lieu of their current Galaxy smartphone.

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution,  HDR10+, 60Hz refresh rate, 393PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 for the global market and Snapdragon 865+ for the US and China. It has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage (UFS 3.1). There is no support for microSD card on the Galaxy Note 20.

 

For the camera, the phone has a triple camera setup with 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 64MP telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 3X optical zoom,  Space zoom up to 30X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, it has 10MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus.

 

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 includes a 4,300mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare. The phone features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader. The device is also water and dust resistant (IP68) certified, and pack AKG-optimised stereo speakers.

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Buds Live pricing details leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with Infinity-O display, triple rear cameras, S Pen announced

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series Indian price revealed, goes on pre-orders

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G to launch in India on August, reveals Amazon

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Two mysterious Realme smartphones appear online

Infinix Zero 8 tipped to launch soon with MediaTek Helio G90 SoC

Vivo S1 Prime teased to launch soon, specifications tipped

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression
Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV

Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV
Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression

Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression
Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5

Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5
Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies