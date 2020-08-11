Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Mystic Blue colour variant launched in India

The brand has introduced a new Mystic Blue colour option for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Advertisement

Samsung has announced the launch of its new colour variant of the Galaxy Note 20 in India. The latest colour option is also available for pre-orders from key retail and online stores across the country.

The brand has introduced a new Mystic Blue colour option for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. With this, the smartphone is available in three colour options including Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green and Mystic Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in India and offers

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at a price tag of Rs 77,999 and it comes with a host of interesting pre-order offers. To start with, customers pre-booking Galaxy Note 20 will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 7000 which can be redeemed on Samsung Shop app on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, among others.

Advertisement

Additionally, when paying with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards, consumers will be eligible for cashback up to Rs 6000 on purchase of Galaxy Note 20. Existing Galaxy users will be eligible for an Upgrade offer to get an additional discount of Rs 5000 in lieu of their current Galaxy smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, HDR10+, 60Hz refresh rate, 393PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 for the global market and Snapdragon 865+ for the US and China. It has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage (UFS 3.1). There is no support for microSD card on the Galaxy Note 20.

For the camera, the phone has a triple camera setup with 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 64MP telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 3X optical zoom, Space zoom up to 30X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, it has 10MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 includes a 4,300mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare. The phone features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader. The device is also water and dust resistant (IP68) certified, and pack AKG-optimised stereo speakers.