Samsung Galaxy M31 now receiving One UI 2.5 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 06, 2020 12:48 pm

The Samsung Galaxy M31 update brings new Samsung Keyboard functionality, improvements to the Camera and Messages apps .
After rolling out the One UI 2.5 update to Samsung Galaxy M21 in India yesterday, Samsung has now rolled out the same update to Samsung Galaxy M31 as well. Along with the update, the Samsung Galaxy M31 has also received October 2020 Android security patch.

The firmware version for the One UI 2.5 update on Samsung Galaxy M31 is M315FXXU2ATJ9 in India and is expected to make its way to more markets soon. As per the changelog, the update brings new Samsung Keyboard functionality, improvements to the Camera and Messages apps. The update brings some improved quality and stability to the camera of the Samsung Galaxy M31.

Further, the messages section now gets an SOS message feature. It allows users to share SOS-location every 30 minutes for a day.

Samsung also made the Split Keyboard available in landscape mode. It also updates the search function of the ‘Manage Input Languages’ screen in the Keyboard Settings to make it easy to find input languages that the user wishes to add or delete.

With the One UI Core 2.1 update, the Galaxy M31 previously got features like Single Take, Night Hyperlapse, My Filters, and more.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage.

 
The phone has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10. The Galaxy M31 is equipped with quad rear cameras with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.



