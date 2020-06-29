Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite to reportedly launch next year at this price

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 29, 2020 5:36 pm

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite was supposed to be announced at Samsung's virtual Unpacked event on August 5, but Samsung has apparently postponed its launch to 2021.

Samsung will reportedly launch Galaxy Fold Lite smartphone next year. The price of the upcoming foldable phone has also leaked online.

According to a report out of South Korea, Samsung is planning on launching Galaxy Fold Lite in 2021. The phone is said to cost around KRW 1 million (roughly Rs 62,800, $833). With this price, the phone will be cheaper than the current Galaxy Fold which is priced at Rs 1.62 lakh on Amazon. Thus, it could be the most affordable foldable smartphone in 2021.

The report by Viva 100 claims that Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite was supposed to be announced at Samsung's virtual Unpacked event on August 5, but Samsung has apparently postponed its launch to 2021. The report, however, does not reveal any details on the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite smartphone.

As for the specifications of the Galaxy Fold Lite, the Galaxy Fold Lite will come with 256GB storage and will be available in Mirror Black and Mirror Purple colour options.

The foldable smartphone is said to come with a smaller display on the outside, which could be similar to the one present in the Galaxy Z Flip. The phone is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Further, the foldable smartphone will be made out of Aluminum and Glass on the outside.

