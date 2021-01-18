Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Fold gets One UI 3.0 Update with Android 11

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 18, 2021 5:20 pm

One UI 3.0 update is currently rolling out for the Galaxy Fold in France and UAE.

Samsung Galaxy Fold has started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update. The new software update brings the latest security patch to the Samsung Galaxy Fold as well.

 

One UI 3.0 update is currently rolling out for the Galaxy Fold in France and UAE. The update comes with firmware version F900FXXU4DUA1 with a file size of 2,053.34MB. Galaxy Fold users in UK and Switzerland are reportedly receiving update version F907BXXU4DUA1 for the 5G variant.

 

The update brings chat bubbles features, a conversation section in the notifications area, one-time permissions, and a dedicated media playback widget, along with a refreshed user interface and improved stock Samsung apps, reports SamMobile.

 

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was launched in India back in February of 2019 with Android 9 Pie but the phone received Android 10 update in March last year. There is no information on the update for Indian users at the moment.

 

The update also improves parental controls, Samsung Internet, Samsung keyboard, Bixby routines, revamped settings and more. However, the Galaxy S10 Lite still doesn’t feature Samsung DeX support.

 

You can check for it manually by clicking on Settings > Software update > Download and Install to check and install the software.

 

Samsung Galaxy Fold has two screens, a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED (21:9) cover display on the front with 840x1960 pixels resolution and a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED tablet screen with 4.2:3 aspect ratio when the phone is unfolded with 1536x2152 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by a 7nm octa-core processor with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

 

There are two batteries that are placed on two sides of the phone which amount to a total of 4,380mAh. There are a total of six cameras on the phone including three on the back (when folded in phone mode), one in front (also in phone mode), and two inside (in tablet mode).

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE starts receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 update

Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A90 5G receive One UI 2.5 update with November security patch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets One UI 3.0 Update with Android 11

