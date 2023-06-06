Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Samsung has launched its latest Galaxy F series smartphone in India, called the Galaxy F54 5G. The new smartphone from Samsung offers a huge 6000mAh battery and runs on OneUI 5.1. It also borrows features like the Nightography mode from Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S23 series. Read on to know more about the device.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Price, Availability

The Galaxy F54 5G has been launched in a single 8GB + 256GB variant which is priced in India at Rs 29,999. As an introductory offer, the handset will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs 27,999 with select bank cards.

It is available in two colour options – Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver. The Samsung phone will be available for pre-order starting at 3PM IST on June 6 through Flipkart and the company’s website. It will be available for purchase via select retail outlets also.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy F54 5G sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED panel with a full-HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage which is expandable via a Hybrid slot. The phone draws power from a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

At the back, it gets a 108-megapixel main shooter, along with an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide snapper and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front-facing camera includes a 32MP sensor for selfies.

Then, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and Dolby Atmos support with a mono speaker. Connectivity features include 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC. It runs on OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.