Samsung Galaxy F14 5G launched in India: Detailed FAQ

Samsung has debuted the Galaxy F14 5G in India as its latest budget 5G offering, that comes with an Exynos chip under the hood. The Galaxy F14 5G comes with dual rear cameras and supports fast charging as well. Here is a detailed FAQ about the newly launched smartphone from Samsung which should put a full stop to your queries.

What is the price of Samsung Galaxy F14 5G? As an introductory offer, Galaxy F14 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs 12,990 for the 4+128GB and Rs 14,490 for the 6+128GB variant with select bank cards. It will come in Black, Green and Purple colours.



The original price for the variants is Rs 14,490 for the 4GB + 128GB version and Rs 15,990 for the 6GB + 128GB version.

When and where will the Galaxy F14 5G be available for purchase? Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will go on sale at 12 noon on March 30. It will be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and at select retail stores.

What are the display specs of Galaxy F14 5G? The Galaxy F14 5G sports a 6.6” Full HD+ display that is protected with Gorilla Glass 5. Further, the display supports a refresh rate of 90Hz.

What processor does the Samsung device carry? The Galaxy F14 5G is powered by the 5nm Exynos 1330 which is made by the brand itself.

How much RAM & Storage is available on the smartphone? The new Samsung Galaxy F-series device comes with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Does Galaxy F14 5G has memory card support? The Galaxy F14 5G supports expandable memory up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The device has a 50MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There's a 13MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

What is the battery capacity of Galaxy F14 5G and what charging speed does it support? The Galaxy F14 5G is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. However, the device doesn’t support wireless charging.

What are some of the additional and connectivity features the phone has? The new Samsung device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics, along with Face unlock support. Further, connectivity options on the device include 3.5mm audio jack, 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

What is the Android version available on Galaxy F14 5G? The Galaxy F14 5G runs on Android 13-based OneUI 5 core operating system. Samsung will provide up to 2 generations of OS upgrades and up to 4 years of security updates for the smartphone.