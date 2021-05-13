Samsung Galaxy A22s spotted on Google Play Console revealing key specs

Samsung Galaxy A22s will be loaded with full HD+ resolution with 1080 x 2009 pixels and 450 ppi pixel density.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G was earlier reported to launch in the second half of 2021. Now another A-series Samsung smartphone known as Galaxy A22s has appeared on Google Play Console revealing its key specs.

Samsung Galaxy A22s is bearing the same SM-A226B model number as the Galaxy A22. It suggests that the phone may be launched as the rebranded model of the A22 in some markets.

Advertisement

As per the Google Play Console listing, Samsung Galaxy A22s will be loaded with full HD+ resolution with 1080 x 2009 pixels and 450 ppi pixel density. The exact size of the screen is not mentioned. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek MT633 (Dimensity 700) octa-core processor. It will be loaded with Mali G57 GPU.

Furthermore, the listing reveals that the handset will run on the Android 11 operating system. The Samsung Galaxy A22s smartphone will be backed by 4GB of RAM.

As per earlier rumours, the Galaxy A22/ A22s is expected to come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and the Dimensitty 700 SoC. The device is tipped to come with a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It is said to sport a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

Apart from that, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB-C Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone will reportedly be priced at around KRW 200,000 (Rs 13,425) and will come in Gray, White, Light Green, and Violet colours.

via 1 | 2