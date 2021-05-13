Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A22s spotted on Google Play Console revealing key specs

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 13, 2021 1:25 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A22s will be loaded with full HD+ resolution with 1080 x 2009 pixels and 450 ppi pixel density.
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G was earlier reported to launch in the second half of 2021. Now another A-series Samsung smartphone known as Galaxy A22s has appeared on Google Play Console revealing its key specs.

 

Samsung Galaxy A22s is bearing the same SM-A226B model number as the Galaxy A22. It suggests that the phone may be launched as the rebranded model of the A22 in some markets.

Advertisement

 

As per the Google Play Console listing, Samsung Galaxy A22s will be loaded with full HD+ resolution with 1080 x 2009 pixels and 450 ppi pixel density. The exact size of the screen is not mentioned. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek MT633 (Dimensity 700) octa-core processor. It will be loaded with Mali G57 GPU.

 

Furthermore, the listing reveals that the handset will run on the Android 11 operating system. The Samsung Galaxy A22s smartphone will be backed by 4GB of RAM.

 

As per earlier rumours, the Galaxy A22/ A22s is expected to come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and the Dimensitty 700 SoC. The device is tipped to come with a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It is said to sport a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

 

Apart from that, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB-C Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

 

The phone will reportedly be priced at around KRW 200,000 (Rs 13,425) and will come in Gray, White, Light Green, and Violet colours.

 

via | 2

Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02s receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.1 stable update in India

Samsung's Galaxy F52 5G appears in live shots with an off-centered punch-hole camera

Samsung Galaxy M11 is now receiving Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 Core update

Samsung Bixby 3.0 update brings Indian English language for a better experience

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India launch on cards

Samsung Galaxy F22 to launch as a rebranded Galaxy A22, both yet to be launched

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02s receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.1 stable update in India

MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC revealed, based on 6nm manufacturing process

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies