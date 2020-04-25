Advertisement

Samsung extends Galaxy S20 offers till May 20 amid Coronavirus lockdown

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 25, 2020 12:04 pm

Samsung has announced that it is extending the pre-booking and launch offers for its Samsung Galaxy S20 series in India amid Coronavirus lockdown. The offers were previously valid till April 30, 2020. 

 

With this, customers who have pre-booked the Galaxy S20 can now collect and activate their smartphone till May 20, 2020. The company has revealed that pre-booked customers who have purchased and activated their Galaxy S20 smartphones on or before May 20, can redeem the offers till June 15, 2020. 

 

Coming to the offers, one can avail an additional bonus of up to Rs 5,000 with the upgrade offer on purchase of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra in India. 

 

Furthermore, Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking consumers can get Galaxy Buds+ worth Rs 11990 at Rs 1999 and Galaxy S20 pre-booking consumers can get Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 2999. Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-booking consumers will Samsung Care+ benefits worth Rs 3999 at Rs 1999. The offers can be redeemed by June 15. 

 

Apart from this, users will get double data benefits from different Telecom companies including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone. Lastly, customers will get a 4-month subscription for YouTube Premium for free with their new smartphone.

 

The Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone in India is priced at Rs 66,999, the Galaxy S20+ is priced at Rs 73,999, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra will cost you Rs 92,999. The Galaxy S20 comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink colours; Galaxy S20+ comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in Cosmic Grey, and Cosmic Black colours.

