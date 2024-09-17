Samsung Expands F Series with Galaxy F05 Launch in India at ₹7,999

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy F05 in India, expanding its F series just days after unveiling the Galaxy M05. The Galaxy F05 shares the same specifications as the M05, except that it has a leather-patterned back.

The Galaxy F05 has a 6.7-inch HD+ display, housing an 8MP front-facing camera in a notch. It supports a 60Hz refresh rate and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The processor comprises dual Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. For graphics, it integrates an ARM Mali-G52 GPU clocked at 1000MHz.

In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 168.8 x 78.2 x 8.8mm and weighs 195 grams. The battery offers a substantial 5000mAh capacity, with Fast charging capability, though the device lacks an included charging brick.

It runs on Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI Core 6.0 overlay. The company has confirmed that the device will receive two major Android OS updates along with four years of security patches.

The Galaxy F05 sports a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, though it does not come with a charger in the box.

The Galaxy F05 has 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 1TB using a microSD card. It also includes a 3.5mm audio jack, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Galaxy F05 is available in Twilight Blue and is priced at Rs 7,999 for the sole variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Sales will begin on September 20, through Samsung’s official website and select retail outlets across India.