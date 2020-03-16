Redmi Note 7 Pro explodes in Gurgaon as the battery catches fire. Read on to find out more.

Gurgaon-based Vikesh Kumar had quite a shocking experience when his recently purchased Redmi Note 7 Pro went inferno and exploded.

As per a new report by 91mobiles, Vikesh's phone was at 90% battery when he reached his workplace. He soon felt the phone rising in temperature after which he took the phone out of his pocket. Upon taking the phone out, he noticed smoke emitting from the device after which he chucked the phone away from him towards his bag which was lying nearby.

That’s when the handset exploded and set the bag ablaze incinerating it. The fire was so big that a fire extinguisher failed to put it out. Vikesh, however, was unharmed but was very disappointed by the incident.

Disheartened, Kumar approached the city-based Xiaomi service centre. However, the experience was not what he was expecting. The executives who were tasked to help him ended up blaming him for the incident by stating that the blast was a result of him damaging the phone which in turn damaged the battery. They even measured the hole left in the bag due to the fire and the phone to make sure the fire was indeed caused by the blast.

When Kumar put his foot down and refused to take the blame, the service centre tried to get him to pay 50 percent of the smartphone’s cost to get a new Redmi Note 7 Pro unit as a replacement. In the job sheet provided, the service centre doesn’t even mention the blast as the issue, listing ‘Power On Fault’ as the fault instead.

Mobiles phones battery are delicate and causing it to puncture can lead to an explosion however, faulty chemical composition or battery structure from the OEM’s side can also result in the same. Companies should take full responsibility for any such incidents as it can be life-threatening.

Xiaomi in a statement said, “At Xiaomi, customer safety is of utmost importance and we take such matters extremely seriously. Quality of our products is a key pillar at Xiaomi and all our devices go through various levels of stringent quality tests attesting to highest standards. Our devices also have third parties validation for our standards of quality and after sales."

The statement further added, "In this particular case, after detailed examination, it was concluded that the device was already physically damaged before it was brought to the service center. The case has been resolved amicably with the customer, ensuring full satisfaction of the consumer. We deeply care for our consumer and are providing all necessary assistance. "