Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G key specs, pricing, and official renders surface

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 21, 2021 11:21 am

Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G will feature a 6.53-inch AMOLED display and it will be powered by the Dimensity 1100 chipset.
Xiaomi will be launching the new Redmi Note 10 5G series smartphones in China on May 26. The company is expected to launch Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G but it seems like Xiaomi could be also be launching Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G alongside.


As per a leak on Weibo, Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G will feature a 6.53-inch AMOLED display and it will be powered by the Dimensity 1100 chipset. The phone will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging support.

Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G will come in three variants - 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The smartphone will likely feature a triple-rear camera setup. There will be a side-facing fingerprint scanner as well.

For the pricing, the alleged Redmi Note 10 Ultra will come with a starting price of 1,799 Yuan (around Rs 20,500)for its 6GB + 128GB model.

 

In addition, Redmi has released an official poster of the upcoming phone revealing the complete back panel of the device. It is shown in Phantom Blue colour. The rear appearance of the phone is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi 11 5G Signature Edition.

