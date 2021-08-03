Redmi Note 10 JE announced with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 480 5G SoC

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 JE smartphone has launched in Japan. Moreover, this is exclusively for Japan. The phone comes with a centrally located hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup on the back.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Redmi Note 10 JE pricing and availability

The new Redmi phone is priced at JPY 28,765 (approx. Rs 19,700) in Japan and it comes in colours like Graphite Gray and Chrome Silver. The handset will go on sale on August 13th in the country.

Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 JE features a 6.52-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 90Hz adaptive sync refresh rate, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, and 360-degree ambient light sensor.

Redmi Note 10 JE packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC which is paired with the IMG GE8320 GPU. It has 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable to up to 1TB via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls.

As for software, the handset runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. There’s also a 4,800mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well. It also comes with dust and water resistance with an IP68 rating.

The phone supports single SIM slot, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 163x76x9mm in dimensions and weighs 200g.