Redmi A5 India Launch on April 15

Redmi A5 India launch has been confirmed to take place next week on April 15. The device has already debuted in the global markets giving us an idea of what to expect from the handset. The colour options for the Indian version have also been confirmed. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Redmi A5 India Launch: Price Range Confirmed

Redmi A5 India launch was confirmed through Flipkart where it states that the device will be available in three colour optione including Jaisalmer Gold, Pondicherry Blue and Just Black colour options. Further, the microsite also confirmed that the Redmi A5 will pack the segment’s largest and smoothest display. The handset also gets a 120Hz refresh rate and TUV Rheinland certification for eye comfort.

The price range for the handset is referred to under Rs 10,000. Further, the Redmi phone will pack a 5,200mAh battery, however, the fast charging details haven’t been revealed yet.

Redmi A5: Specifications

By the looks of it, the Redmi A5 could be a rebranded Poco C71 in India. However, the Redmi A5 has already debuted in the global markets. Redmi A5 spece include a 6.88-inch IPS LCD Dot Drop display with an HD+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 260 ppi. There is a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera.

Under the hood, the phone packs a Unisoc T7250 SoC. It is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB. There is a 5200mAh battery with 15W Fast charging support.

For optics, the the device comes with a 32MP f/1.75 primary rear camera paired with an unspecified sensor, along with an 8MP f/2.0 front camera. For biometrics, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS out of the box. There’s a single speaker at the bottom.

Connectivity options include Dual-SIM 4G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 3.5mm Headphone jack, and a USB-C port for charging.