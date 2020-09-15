Redmi 9i launched in India with 5000mAh battery, 6.53-inch HD+display, price starts Rs 8299

Redmi 9i comes in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colour options.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has today launched Redmi 9i in India. Redmi 9i come in two variants - 4GB RAM + 646GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,299 respectively.



The phone comes in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colour options. It will be available on Flipkart and mi.com and offline stores starting from September 18th 12PM.



Redmi 9i Specifications



Redmi 9i comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It will have expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card slot.





Redmi 9i is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10w charging support. The phone features a single 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture, face unlock. It runs on Android 10, which is based on MIUI 12.



The phone does not feature any fingerprint sensor on the phone, but you will be able to unlock the device using face unlock. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and micro USB.







