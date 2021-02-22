Redmi 9 Power 6+128GB variant launched in India for Rs 12,999

Redmi 9 Power 6+128GB variant will be available across Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios starting 12:00 Noon on 22 February 2021.

Redmi India, a sub-brand of Mi India, has today announced the launch of Redmi 9 Power’s 6+128GB variant.



Redmi 9 Power will be available at Rs 12,999 in four colour variants: Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red and Electric Green. It will be available across Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios starting 12:00 Noon on 22 February 2021. It will also be soon available across all 10,000+ retail stores.



Redmi 9 Power was earlier launched in India in December last year in two variants. The price starts at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/ 64GB storage configuration. The company is also offering a higher 128GB storage configuration for Rs 11,999.

Redmi 9 Power Specifications



Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 400 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.

For the camera, the phone is equipped with a triple camera system at the back consisting of a 48 megapixels primary shooter, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a notch.

Redmi 9 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone comes with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 9 Power include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.