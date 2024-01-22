Record-setting Start: Galaxy S24 Series Garners 2,50,000 Pre-bookings in India Within Three Days

Samsung debuted the Galaxy S24 series worldwide on January 17, 2024 and opened the pre-bookings for the smartphone a day later, on January 18. Now, Samsung has shared an update regarding the pre-bookings of its recently-launched flagship Galaxy S24 series in India, stating that it has secured record 2,50,000 pre-orders, making it the most successful S series ever.

Samsung says that more than 2,50,000 customers in India have ordered a Galaxy S24 smartphone since pre-bookings opened in the country three days ago on January 18. For comparison, Samsung had secured 2,50,000 pre-bookings for its Galaxy S23 series last year over a three-week period in India. This shows that more people are interested in buying Samsung’s latest flagship than last year.

“The huge success of Galaxy S24 series demonstrates that Indian consumers are early adopters of new technology. I would like to thank our consumers for their overwhelming response to Galaxy S24 series,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Pre-Order Details

The Galaxy S24 series is still up for pre-order till January 24. The Galaxy S24 Ultra & Galaxy S24+ buyers will get benefits worth Rs 22,000, and those pre-booking Galaxy S24 will get benefits worth Rs 15,000.

For the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, buyers will get a Rs 12,000 upgrade bonus along with Rs 10,000 Storage Upgrade for free, where if you pre-book 256GB model, you’ll get the 512GB trim. Alternatively, Rs 5,000 Bank Cashback can be availed along with Rs 5,000 upgrade. As for the regular Galaxy S24, you’ll get the Rs 15,000 upgrade bonus, or you can avail of Rs 5,000 Bank Cashback and Rs 8,000 Upgrade.

As for the price, The Galaxy S24 Ultra can be availed in three variants, including 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB, priced at Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,39,999 and Rs 1,59,999, respectively. The Samsung Galaxy S24+ starts at Rs 99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 512GB version costs Rs 1,09,999. The Samsung Galaxy S24 starts at Rs 79,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the 8GB + 512GB model comes at Rs 89,999.