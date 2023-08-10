Realme’s 5 anniversary in India: What to expect?

A Realme event is coming up in India to celebrate the company’s 5th anniversary. The company has already shared a teaser for one of the new products that will debut at the event, which could be the Realme 11 5G or 11x 5G.

Realme 11x 5G (or 11 5G) expected

Realme India shared via a teaser on its X ( twitter) account, which has revealed the design of the smartphone. The design of the device revealed by the brand suggests that the smartphone will have a dual camera setup housed inside a circular module. It will be available in black and gold shades and with a 108MP primary main sensor. Realme is teasing the device with the tagline ‘double leap coming soon’.

The handset looks highly similar to the Realme 11 5G that launched in Taiwan recently and 108MP sensor corroborates this assumption that it is coming to India as well. However, it is unclear whether it would be called the same here, or would it be marketed as the Realme 11x 5G, a handset that is also expected to debut in the country soon. Realme 11x 5G is expected to be launched with an inbuilt storage of 128GB and RAM variants of 6GB and 8GB in India.

The Realme 11 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro expected

Alongside the device, the Buds Air 5 Pro could also debut, whose official packaging box was shared by known tipster Mukul Sharma on X. One of the colour options is confirmed to be called Astral Black. As for its specifications, the buds are expected to pack an 11mm woofer and 6mm micro tweeter.

It should offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as well as AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) with the help of three built-in microphones on each earbud. It should support Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC, AAC, and LDHC audio codecs.

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro will have the dual connection feature as well, offering the ability to switch between two devices seamlessly. They will be IPX5 rated and will get a USB Type-C port for fast charging with up to 40 hours of playtime when included with the case.