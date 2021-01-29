Realme X7 price leaked ahead of launch on February 4

As per latest report, the price of the upcoming Realme X7 smartphone has been leaked.

The Realme X7 series is slated to launch in India on 4th of February. The series includes the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro that have already launched in China. As per a new leak, the pricing for the Realme X7 has now been unveiled.

According to tipster Debayan Roy, aka GadgetsData, Realme X7 India price will start at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The company will also launch an 8GB + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 21,999. The pricing for the X7 Pro is still under the wraps. Some key specifications of the device have also been confirmed ahead of the launch, and they are as follows.

Realme X7 Pro specifications



Realme X7 Pro 5G will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. The phone will be super slim and light at 184 grams. The phone will feature SUPER AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 1200nits brightness, 6000000:1 high contrast ratio and 120Hz refresh rate.



Realme X7 Pro will come with a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support which is claimed to power 0-100% in 35 minutes. For the camera, there will be quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel retro portrait lens and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.





Realme X7 specifications



The Realme X7 specifications suggest that it will be similar to the Realme V15 that launched in China earlier this month. The phone will be super slim and light at 176 grams. It will come with a Super AMOLED full-HD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.





The phone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture. The phone is loaded with a 4310mAh battery with 50W SuperDart charging support.