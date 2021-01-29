Advertisement

Realme X7 price leaked ahead of launch on February 4

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 29, 2021 4:48 pm

Latest News

As per latest report, the price of the upcoming Realme X7 smartphone has been leaked.
Advertisement

The Realme X7 series is slated to launch in India on 4th of February. The series includes the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro that have already launched in China. As per a new leak, the pricing for the Realme X7 has now been unveiled.

 

According to tipster Debayan Roy, aka GadgetsData, Realme X7 India price will start at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The company will also launch an 8GB + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 21,999. The pricing for the X7 Pro is still under the wraps. Some key specifications of the device have also been confirmed ahead of the launch, and they are as follows. 

Advertisement

 

Realme X7 Pro specifications


Realme X7 Pro 5G will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. The phone will be super slim and light at 184 grams. The phone will feature SUPER AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 1200nits brightness, 6000000:1 high contrast ratio and 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme X7 Pro will come with a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support which is claimed to power 0-100% in 35 minutes. For the camera, there will be quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel retro portrait lens and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

Realme X7 specifications


The Realme X7 specifications suggest that it will be similar to the Realme V15 that launched in China earlier this month. The phone will be super slim and light at 176 grams. It will come with a Super AMOLED full-HD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.

 
The phone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture. The phone is loaded with a 4310mAh battery with 50W SuperDart charging support.

 

Realme V13 spotted on TENAA

Realme X7 and X7 Pro key specs confirmed ahead of launch on February 4

Realme X7 and X7 Pro launching in India on February 4

Realme Race expected to launch in February

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro tipped to launch in India on February 4, to be Flipkart exclusive

Realme C20 launched with 5000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G35

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra go on sale in India: Prices, Specs, Offers and more

Oppo A94 gets certified, to feature 30W wired charging

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies