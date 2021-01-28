Realme X7 and X7 Pro key specs confirmed ahead of launch on February 4

Realme X7 5G and the Realme X7 Pro 5G will launch in India at 12:30 P.M on February 4.

Advertisement

Realme will be launching Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones in India on February 4. Now ahead of the launch, the key specifications of both the smartphones have been revealed through the company's India website.



The Realme X7 5G and the Realme X7 Pro 5G will launch in India at 12:30 P.M on February 4. The phones have already been teased on Flipkart which confirms their availability on the e-commerce website.

The storage and colour variants of Realme X7, X7 Pro were also leaked recently. As per the leak, Realme X7 will come in 6 / 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants. It will come in Nebula and Space Silver colours. Realme X7 Pro is said to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For the colour variants, there will be Mystic Black and Fantasy colours.

Advertisement

Realme X7 Pro specifications



As per the Realme India website, Realme X7 Pro 5G will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. The phone will be super slim and light at 184 grams. The phone will feature SUPER AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 1200nits brightness, 6000000:1 high contrast ratio and 120Hz refresh rate.



Realme X7 Pro will come with a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support which is claimed to power 0-100% in 35 minutes. For the camera, there will be quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel retro portrait lens and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.





Realme X7 specifications



The Realme X7 specifications suggest that it will be similar to the Realme V15 that launched in China earlier this month. The phone will be super slim and light at 176 grams. It will come with a Super AMOLED full-HD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.





The phone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture. The phone is loaded with a 4310mAh battery with 50W SuperDart charging support.