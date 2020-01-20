Realme X2 Realme UI beta test applications for Android 10 are now open

Realme recently rolled out Android 10 update for the Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro in India.

Realme has made live the application form link for Realme X2 users. The smartphone owners can now register for beta testing the latest Android 10-based Realme UI software. Realme recently rolled out Android 10 update for the Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro in India.



The company is looking for testers who have experience in beta testing of software and reporting bugs. The program is open for Realme X2 users only and users are expected to sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) with the company and are supposed to provide own AADHAR card or other identification proofs.



To be a beta tester, one has to be an Indian resident and at least 18 years old. The deadline for applying for Realme UI beta testing is 27th January, and selected users will be notified by 1st February.



Successful applicants will be contacted via email. The final list of Beta testers (realme Community username) will be announced in this same thread on February 1, 2020. The beta testing will commence from the first week of February 2020.



Realme X2 users will have to wait a while till the beta testing is done, after which the stable update rollout will begin. Realme UI software based on Android 10 brings a host of new features including new UI, new live animation wallpapers, new customisable ringtones, new charging animation, Quantum Animation Engine, optimised smart sidebar, Light, fast and power-saving features and trendy functions.



