Realme X2 Pro starts receiving new update in India

Realme X2 Pro update optimizes the experience when using the combination of fingerprint and face to unlock.

Advertisement

Realme X2 Pro has started receiving a new update in India which brings December Android security patch along with optimizations and bug fixes

The new update comes with version number RMX1931EX_11.C.34. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update.

Advertisement

Realme announced the update for Realme X2 Pro on its official forum. Realme says that in order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout. "The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days" said Realme in the forum post.



As per the changelog, the update adds a new icon for phone calls with Bluetooth earphone and a feature of short-pressing the power button to turn off flashlight while screen-off.

In the settings, the update optimizes the experience when using the combination of fingerprint and face to unlock. It fixes the probabilistic crashing issue when editing photos and fixes the probabilistic crashing issue of the alarm details page.

Further, the update fixes the probabilistic blinking issue when entering passwords entries in dark mode and fixes the probabilistic issue that the From Sunset to Sunrise status is not synchronized after using Clone Phone.