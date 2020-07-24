Advertisement

Realme V5 5G will be announced on July 27

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 24, 2020 11:19 am

Latest News

Realme V5 will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.
Advertisement

Realme has announced that it will be announcing Realme V5 5G smartphone on July 27 in China. The new Realme V5 will be the first product of Realme’s V series.

The company has announced the official launch date of the upcoming smartphone on their official Weibo handle.


The Realme RMX2111 / RMX2112 5G has also surfaced on TENAA with its specifications. The phone will come in black, gray, green, and silver colours. Realme V5 will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The right side of the phone will have a fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone will be powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor, which could be MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Dimenisty 720 chipset. The phone is said to come in 6 GB / 8 GB RAM and 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage options in China. It will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and it will run on Android 10 based on Realme UI.

On the camera front, it is said to feature a 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

On the connectivity front, it will support 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C. The phone will measure 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1 mm and weighs 194 grams.

Realme C15 with 6000 mAh battery to launch on July 28

Realme C11 to go on sale on July 22 on Flipkart and realme.com

OnePlus Nord vs Realme X3 SuperZoom vs iQOO 3: Can OnePlus beat these Titans?

Realme V5 5G smartphone to launch soon

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

LG Q92 5G spotted on Google Play Console revealing key specs

Samsung Galaxy A71 Haze Crush Silver colour variant launched in India

OxygenOS 10.5.2 update for OnePlus Nord arrives with July security patch, OnePlus Buds support and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India
Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?
TikTok Pro Scam, Mediateg 5G Chipset, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Realme V5

TikTok Pro Scam, Mediateg 5G Chipset, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Realme V5
Asus Rog Phone 3; First look and Unboxing

Asus Rog Phone 3; First look and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies