Realme V5 5G will be announced on July 27

Realme V5 will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Realme has announced that it will be announcing Realme V5 5G smartphone on July 27 in China. The new Realme V5 will be the first product of Realme’s V series.



The company has announced the official launch date of the upcoming smartphone on their official Weibo handle.





The Realme RMX2111 / RMX2112 5G has also surfaced on TENAA with its specifications. The phone will come in black, gray, green, and silver colours. Realme V5 will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The right side of the phone will have a fingerprint scanner.



The smartphone will be powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor, which could be MediaTek Dimensity 820 or Dimenisty 720 chipset. The phone is said to come in 6 GB / 8 GB RAM and 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage options in China. It will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and it will run on Android 10 based on Realme UI.



On the camera front, it is said to feature a 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.



On the connectivity front, it will support 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C. The phone will measure 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1 mm and weighs 194 grams.