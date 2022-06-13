Realme V20 5G launched in China with Dimensity 700

Realme has launched a new smartphone in China called the Realme V20 5G which comes with a Dimensity 700 processor under the hood. The smartphone is being offered as a budget 5G device from Realme. It comes with a big display, 128GB of storage and has dual cameras the back.

Realme V20 5G costs CNY 999 (approx Rs 11,60) in China for the sole 4GB + 128GB variant. It comes in two colors, such as Star Blue and Ink Cloud Black. The smartphone is an offline market exclusive device meaning it won’t be available for purchase online.

Realme V20 5G Specifications

The Realme V20 5G sports a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a teardrop notch and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM with 128GB of inbuilt storage. The device doesn’t get a fingerprint sensor, however, it may support face unlock.

As for optics, it has a 13-megapixel main camera and a 0.3-megapixel secondary lens. There’s a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Additionally, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It comes equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, GPS and a USB-C port for charging. Lastly, it is unclear whether the smartphone runs on Android 12 OS or Android 11.

Meanwhile, the company also seems to be gearing up to launch the Realme GT Neo 3T in India as its support page has gone live on Realme India’s website. The support page shows the prices of different spare parts such as the fingerprint scanner, front camera, power adapter, rear camera (macro), and USB cable. Realme is expected to announce the launch details of the device in the coming days.