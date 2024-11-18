Realme UI 6.0 Open Beta Roadmap: Check First Set of Devices to Receive the Update

Realme is all set to launch the GT 7 Pro in India and ahead of the launch, the brand has also shared the Realme UI 6.0 open beta roadmap which lists out the devices that will receive the update first, beginning later this month. Realme GT 7 Pro will be the first smartphone to come with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 out of the box.

Realme UI 6.0 open beta roadmap was shared on X by the official Realme India account, as per which, the following devices will receive the update in November itself:

Realme GT 6

Realme GT 6T

Realme 12 Pro 5G

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

Devices receiving the update in December 2024 include:

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G

Realme 13 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 70 5G

Realme P2 Pro 5G

Realme 12 5G

Realme 13+ 5G

Realme 12x 5G

Realme 12+ 5G

Realme C65 5G

Realme P1 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo N65 5G

Realme P1 5G

Realme Narzo 70x 5G

Then, the devices receiving the update in Q1 of 2025 are as follows:

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G

Realme P1 Speed 5G

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G

Realme 11 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G

Realme C55

Realme narzo N55

Realme 13 5G

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G

Realme 10 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 60 5G

Realme 11 5G

Realme C63 5G

Realme further clarified that the update plan for second batch devices will be shared in March of 2025. These models include:

Realme GT 2 Pro 5G

Realme GT 2 5G

Realme 11x 5G

Realme 10 Pro 5G

Realme C67 5G

Realme Narzo 60x 5G

Aside from that, Realme is touting its upcoming Android 15-based software, Realme UI 6.0, to come with “iOS-level smoothness.” The device will borrow most of its features from ColorOS 15, including the new animation engine, enhanced lock screen customisation, and more.