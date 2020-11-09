Realme phone with Snapdragon 460 chipset, 4GB RAM in works

Realme phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM onboard.

Realme seems to be working on a new phone with a Snapdragon 460 processor. A new Realme phone with model number RMX2194 has been spotted on Geekbench latest Qualcomm processor under the hood.



As per the listing, the Realme phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM onboard. Its processor is listed as ‘bengal’, which is associated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The processor will have eight cores clocked at a base speed of 1.80GHz.



It is also expected that this phone may come with other RAM variants too. The listing on Geekbench also suggests that the smartphone will run on Android 10 out of the box. The phone has scored 254 points on the single-core part and 1,171 points on the multi-core test.



As of now, no more details about this upcoming Realme smartphone are known. We expect the phone to surface in more leaks in the coming days. Stay tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates on this.



Realme currently has two smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset - the C17 (RMX2101) and the C15 Qualcomm Edition (RMX2195).



Realme recently unveiled the C15 Qualcomm Edition in India with the same Snapdragon 460 processor. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. It has up to 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with a dedicated microSD card slot.



Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is backed up by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and runs Android 10 with Realme UI 1.0 on top. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixels main camera, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens, 2 megapixels B&W shooter, as well as a 2 megapixels retro sensor. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.



