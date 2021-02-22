Realme Narzo 30 series pricing leaked, Realme Narzo 30A spotted on Geekbench

Realme Narzo 30A will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. The chipset will be coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Advertisement

Realme Narzo 30 series along with Buds Air 2 will launch in India on February 24. Realme Narzo 30 series will include Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A. Now ahead of the launch, the pricing of the Narzo 30 series has been tipped by an Indian tipster.



As per the leak by tipster Debayan Roy and Techbloat, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will come in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64 GB storage and they will be priced at Rs 17,999/ Rs 18,999 and Rs 15,999 / Rs 16,999 respectively. It will come in two colours like Sword Black and Silver.



The leak further states that the Narzo 30A will come in two variants - 4GBRAM + 64GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. Both models will be priced at Rs 9,999/Rs 9,499 and Rs 8,999/Rs 8,499. It will come in two colours like Laser Black and Laser Blue.



Separately, Realme Narzo 30A specifications have leaked via a Geekbench with the model number RMX3171. As per the Geekbench listing, the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. The chipset will be coupled with 4GB of RAM.



Further, the listing suggests that Realme Narzo 30A runs on an older Android 10. Hopefully, the device will come with Android 11, and Realme UI 2.0 will be running on top. The phone has scored a single-core score of 368 points and a multi-core score of 1,296 points.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Leaked Specifications

As per the leak, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will feature a 120Hz punch-hole display. It is said to come with a triple rectangle-shaped camera module with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC.



Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The phone is also tipped to support Dolby Atmos and hi-res audio. It will come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Advertisement

Realme Narzo 30A Leaked Specifications



Realme Narzo 30A will feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. but there is no information about the RAM and storage variants. For the camera, the phone is tipped to pack a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.



The Realme Narzo 30A will reportedly pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Realme Narzo 30A may come with a rear fingerprint sensor.