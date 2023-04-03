Realme GT Neo5 SE, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G launched: Price, Specs

Realme has launched the GT Neo5 SE in China with the latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset that was unveiled by Qualcomm last month. The GT Neo5 SE appears to be the slightly trimmed down version of GT Neo 5 that was launched in February. Redmi also unveiled a new Note series smartphone in Indonesia. Read on to know more about the new devices.

Realme GT Neo5 SE: Price, Specifications

The GT Neo5 SE from Realme comes in four variants including 8GB + 256GB priced CNY 2,099 (approx Rs 25,100), 12GB + 256GB priced at CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 27,500), 12GB + 512GB priced at CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 28,600), and the 16GB + 1TB variant priced at CNY 2,799 (approx Ra 33,400). It is available in Final Fantasy (translated) and black colour options.

As for the specs, the GT Neo5 SE sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K resolution (2772 x 1240 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1500 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the GT Neo5 SE has triple cameras on the back, including a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel f/3.3 microscope lens. Meanwhile, the front houses a 16-megapixel f/2.45 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT Neo5 SE packs a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Additionally, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and VC liquid cooling.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G: Price, Specifications

Meanwhile, Redmi also unveiled its Note 12 Pro 4G device in Indonesia. It is a toned doqn version of the Note 12 Pro 5G. While the price of the device has been kept under the wraps for now, it has been confirmed to get 15 month warranty in the country.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 900 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additional features include X-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IR Blaster and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.