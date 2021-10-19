Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s, Watch T1 launched

Realme has unveiled three new devices in China including the Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s and the Realme Watch T1. The Realme GT Neo 2T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC while the Q3s is powered by the Snapdragon 778G.

The Realme Q3s comes in a total of three variants. It is priced starting at CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 17,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 18,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

The new Realme GT Neo 2T is priced starting at CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 22,200 ) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, CNY 2,099 (approx Rs 24,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and CNY 2,399 (approx Rs 28,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

The GT Neo 2T comes in Black and White colours while the Q3s comes in Blue and White colours. The Realme Watch T1 is priced at CNY 699 (approx Rs 8,199). It comes in three colours including olive green, black mint, and vitality black.

Realme GT Neo 2T Specifications

The Realme GT Neo2T sports a 6.43-inch OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution. This display refreshes at a rate of 120Hz and has DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Furthermore, there’s a 360Hz of touch sampling rate and a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.

On the front, the smartphone has a hole-punch design for a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC.

Furthermore, you are getting 8GB or 12GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of storage. There is a triple camera unit, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor.

Further, the smartphone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Additionally, on the software front, you will get Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Additional features include stereo speakers with Hi-res audio and a linear motor for haptics. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-frequency GNSS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme Q3s Specifications

The Realme Q3s features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1,080×2,412 pixels and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. You get 96 percent NTSC, a 144Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10 support and 600 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Realme Q3s has a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel snapper. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. For security, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports 5G connectivity as well.

Realme Watch T1 Specifications

The Realme Watch T1 gets a 1.3 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 416 x 416 pixels. The Watch features Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity and connects with the phone via the Realme Link app. Further, the smartwatch is 5ATM rated making it water resistant.

The Realme Watch T1 is backed by a 228mAh battery that allows a runtime of up to seven days. The Watch also supports fast charging. Further, it gets up to 110 sports modes and around 50 watch faces to choose from. Additional features include Always On Display and NFC support.