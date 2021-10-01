Realme GT Master Explorer Edition will not launch in India

Realme launched the Realme GT Master Edition as well as the GT Master Exploration Edition in late July. Out of the two, the GT Master Edition has already arrived in India. Now the GT Master Exploration Edition by Realme will never make it to India.

The confirmation comes from Realme CEO Madhav Sheth in the latest episode of Ask Madhav series on YouTube. He revealed that the company has no plans to release the GT Master Explorer Edition in India. Instead, the company will be launching the Realme GT Neo2 this month in India.

However, an exact launch date has not been announced by the company yet. In addition, Sheth also confirmed that the Neo2 would be available in a green variant.

Realme GT Master Exploration Edition Specifications

The Realme GT Master Exploration Edition has already been launched in China. The smartphone sports a 6.55″ FHD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In addition, it gets a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS, a 16MP ultrawide angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. Furthermore, it has a punch hole in the upper-left corner for the 32MP selfie camera.

The phone supports 4D game vibration. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device sports a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging. It will go from 0 to 50% in 12 minutes and fully charge in 32 minutes.

Realme GT Master Exploration Edition comes in grey and apricot colours. In China, it starts at CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 32,000) for the 8/128GB variant and goes up to CNY 3,099 (approx Rs 35,500) for the 12/256GB model.

In China, the Realme GT Neo2 has been announced in three variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at Yuan 2,499 (approx. Rs 28,500). On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 2,699 (approx. Rs 30,800) respectively. The premium variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage comes at Yuan 2,999 (approx. Rs 34,200).

The phone comes in Black Mint, Shadow Black, and Blue colours. In India, the phone will likely be priced around Rs 30,000.