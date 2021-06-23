Advertisement

Realme GT Master Edition in works, could be launched soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2021 1:48 pm

Realme announces the Master Edition version of its devices in partnership with Japanese design Naoto Fukasawa.
Realme GT 5G flagship smartphone was announced for global markets recently. Now in a new development, the company is now working on the Realme GT Master Edition handset.

 

Realme CMO Xu Qi on Weibo posted an image of himself, Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, and other Realme executives to tease the arrival of a new Master Edition. The Weibo post however did not reveal the name of the upcoming Master Edition device but as per a leak Realme's upcoming smartphone will be the GT 5G Master Edition.

The tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo has also claimed that Realme’s next product is not the X9 series. He added that the real name is the Realme GT Master Edition.

 

Realme announces the Master Edition version of its devices in partnership with Japanese design Naoto Fukasawa. Realme GT Master Edition could also be designed by Fukasawa like Realme's previous Master Edition phones.

 

Earlier, Naoto Fukasawa also designed the Master Edition variant of the Realme X, Realme X2 Pro, as well as the more recent Realme X50. Realme GT Master Edition is likely to feature the same specs as the original Realme GT 5G apart from design change.

 

Realme GT 5G Specifications


The Realme GT sports a 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor and equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The Realme GT 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. For security, there is an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The smartphone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 on the software front.

 

Realme GT is equipped with a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone carries a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls with f/2.5 aperture.

