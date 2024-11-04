Realme GT 7 Pro India Launch on November 26

Realme GT 7 Pro is set to launch in China later today. On the other hand, Realme GT 7 Pro India launch has also been confirmed to take place later this month on the 26th. The device will launch as the first smartphone to come with Snapdragon 8 Elite in India. Here’s everything to know about it.

Realme GT 7 Pro India Launch

Realme GT 7 Pro is all set to debut in India on November 26 at 12 PM IST, according to a microsite created on Amazon India. The device is supposed to be a high-end flagship, and according to speculations, could be priced around Rs 60,000 in India. While there’s no official confirmation regarding the price yet, the device will definitely be a powerhouse, considering it is going to pack the best chipset Qualcomm has to offer right now.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

Realme GT 7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 450 ppi, 10-bit colours, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and 6000 nits peak brightness.

The handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone should run on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the GT 7 Pro will get triple cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens and a 50-megapixel f/2.65 2x telephoto sensor, while the front houses a 16-megapixel f/2.45 selfie camera.

Further, GT 7 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Connectivity options could include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-Cport for charging.