Realme C3 Android 11 stable update rolling out in India

Realme C3 received its first Android 11 update beta based on Realme UI 2.0 back in July. It seems like the company is now ready to roll out the stable version of the update to its users in India. The update is seemingly being pushed to those first, who had the beta installed.

Realme C3 Android 11 Update

The new build comes with version RMX2027_11_C.04 and is 168MB download for those who were on beta previously. The update optimises performance, improves stability, and fixes known issues.

Users can head over to Settings > Software Update to check whether their device has received the update. The update brings Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 new features for Realme C3. These include the new Enhanced Dark Mode, New App Drawer, System Cloner, Quick Return Bubble, Third-party Icon Support, Redesigned Notification Panel, Improved Game Space, and more.

August 18 launches

In related news, the company is gearing up to launch Realme Book in India on August 18th. As per the earlier leaked images of the Realme Book, the laptop features a design similar to that of Apple’s MacBook with a silver finish and aluminium build. The laptop has an aluminium build with a Realme branding on the lid. The display has slim bezels with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a Realme logo on the top.

The laptop might sport a 14-inch FHD LED panel with an anti-glare coating. Intel’s 11th generation processors should power it with i3 and i5 options to choose from. The pricing for the models in India is expected to start below Rs 40,000 for the lowest spec model. More official teasers revealing key details are also expected to surface in the coming days.

Along with the laptop, Realme will also be launching the Realme GT, and Realme GT Master Edition in the country. The Realme GT 5G would have the same specifications as the global variant along with the launch date. Moreover, Realme GT will launch in India with the same colours as the global version