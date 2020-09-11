Realme C17 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 460 SoC and 6GB RAM

Realme C17 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM onboard.

Realme recently launched the Realme C12 and the Realme C15 smartphones in the C series in India. Now seems like the company is working on the next C series smartphone which will be called Realme C17.



The Realme C17 has been spotted on Geekbench 5 with model number RMX2101 revealing its key specs. As per the listing, Realme C17 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM onboard.



It is also expected that this phone may come with a 4GB RAM variant too. The listing on Geekbench also suggests that the smartphone will run on Android 10 out of the box.



Realme C17 has scored 253 points on the single-core part and 1,248 points on the multi-core test. The same phone had also appeared on NBTC certification last month.



Meanwhile, Realme C15 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. It comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options.



Realme C12 is launched at Rs 8,999 for the single 3GB + 32GB model. It comes in two colour options namely, Power Blue and Power Silver.



