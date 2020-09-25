Realme announces UI 2.0 early access roadmap for its range of smartphones

Realme has revealed the complete schedule announcing the list of devices that will get the update.

The Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 early access roll out schedule has now been revealed for a range of Realme smartphones.



As per the community post by Realme, Realme X50 Pro will receive the update in the month of September itself, followed by rest of the Realme devices in the coming months. Then there will be no rollout in October while the Realme 7 Pro and Realme Narzo 20 will receive the update in November.



Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme X2 Pro will get the update in December 2020. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X2, Realme 6, Realme C12, Realme C15 will receive in the month of January 2021.



Realme 6i, Realme Narzo 10 will receive in February 2021 while the Realme C3, Realme Narzo 10A will receive in March 2021. In Q2 2021, Realme X, Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, Realme Narzo 20A will receive it.



Realme says that the Early Access version for the corresponding model will be released within the above mentioned month in batches - not at the beginning of the month. The stable version will be pushed to all users over a period of time.



