Realme 5 and Realme 5s receive new update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 02, 2020 10:17 am

Apart from December Android security patch, the Realme 5 and 5s update fixes some known bugs and improved system stability.

Realme has rolled out new software updates to its Realme 5 and Realme 5s smartphones in India. The update brings December Android security patch to both the smartphones.

 

According to the changelog posted on the Realme website, the latest software update for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s brings firmware version RMX1911EX_11_A.23.

 

The company has said in the post that the update is initially a staged rollout.  The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full roll out will be completed in the upcoming days.

 

Apart from December Android security patch, the Realme 5 and 5s update fixes some known bugs and improved system stability.

 

The Realme 5 is priced at Rs 9999 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage version, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version costs Rs 10,999 and the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs Rs 11,999. It comes in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colours.

 

Realme 5s comes in two variants - 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.  It comes in Crystal Red, Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colours.

 

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

