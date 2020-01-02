Realme 5 and Realme 5s receive new update in India

Apart from December Android security patch, the Realme 5 and 5s update fixes some known bugs and improved system stability.

Realme has rolled out new software updates to its Realme 5 and Realme 5s smartphones in India. The update brings December Android security patch to both the smartphones.

According to the changelog posted on the Realme website, the latest software update for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s brings firmware version RMX1911EX_11_A.23.

The company has said in the post that the update is initially a staged rollout. The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full roll out will be completed in the upcoming days.

The Realme 5 is priced at Rs 9999 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage version, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version costs Rs 10,999 and the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs Rs 11,999. It comes in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colours.

Realme 5s comes in two variants - 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. It comes in Crystal Red, Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colours.





