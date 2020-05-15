Advertisement

pTron introduces new range of audio devices in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 15, 2020 6:26 pm

Latest News

The company has introduced pTron Bassbuds Pro for Rs 1,499, Bassbuds Tango for Rs 1,599, pTron Bassbuds for Rs 999, Tangent Evo for Rs 699, Tangent Pro for Rs 599, Boom 3 for Rs 499 and Book 2 for Rs 399.
Advertisement

pTron, a Hyderabad based company, has announced the launch of new audio products in India. The company has introduced a new range of wireless earphones in the country. 

 

The company has introduced pTron Bassbuds Pro for Rs 1,499, Bassbuds Tango for Rs 1,599, pTron Bassbuds for Rs 999, Tangent Evo for Rs 699, Tangent Pro for Rs 599, Boom 3 for Rs 499 and Book 2 for Rs 399. 

 

To start with pTron Bassbuds Pro, the true wireless earbuds come with smart touch control and bass. It allows users to pick calls and control music with multi-function buttons. It comes with 100 hours of standby time and the earbuds can be charged in 1.5 hours. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option. 

 

Advertisement

The pTron Bassbuds Tango comes with an LCD display charging case that tells the battery level. It delivers up to 120 hours of standby time and it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option. The pTron Bassbuds come 6 hours of playback time and up to 20 hours of playtime with charging case. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Both the earbuds come with multi-function button to take calls and change tracks. 

 

The pTron Tangent Evo and Tangent Pro earphones come with a neckband and it offers magnetic earbuds. The headphones are loaded with in-line remote control to allow calls and music for a hands-free experience. It is loaded with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option. The Tangent Evo comes with a 160mAh battery, while Tangent Pro is loaded with 140mAh battery. 

 

Moving to pTron Boom 3 and Boom 2, the wired earphones come with stereo sound and bass. It features in-line controls with microphone, music and call controls. It comes with dual drivers to ensure better sound separation and it features passive noise cancellation. The earphones come with 1.2m tangle-free cable.

 

PTron sold over 10,000 Bass Buds during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

pTron Bassbuds Lite launched at Rs 899

pTron launches Bassbuds Pro Wireless Stereo earphones at Rs 1299

Latest News from PTron

You might like this

Tags: pTron pTron Bassbuds Pro pTron Bassbuds Tango pTron Bassbuds pTron Tangent Evo pTron Tangent Pro pTron Boom 3 pTron Boom 2 pTron India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Motorola Razr Android 10 update rolling out now in India, will get Android 11 as well

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition confirmed to launch on May 25

Samsung Galaxy A21s goes official with 48MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review
Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy
Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies