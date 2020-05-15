pTron introduces new range of audio devices in India

The company has introduced pTron Bassbuds Pro for Rs 1,499, Bassbuds Tango for Rs 1,599, pTron Bassbuds for Rs 999, Tangent Evo for Rs 699, Tangent Pro for Rs 599, Boom 3 for Rs 499 and Book 2 for Rs 399.

pTron, a Hyderabad based company, has announced the launch of new audio products in India. The company has introduced a new range of wireless earphones in the country.

The company has introduced pTron Bassbuds Pro for Rs 1,499, Bassbuds Tango for Rs 1,599, pTron Bassbuds for Rs 999, Tangent Evo for Rs 699, Tangent Pro for Rs 599, Boom 3 for Rs 499 and Book 2 for Rs 399.

To start with pTron Bassbuds Pro, the true wireless earbuds come with smart touch control and bass. It allows users to pick calls and control music with multi-function buttons. It comes with 100 hours of standby time and the earbuds can be charged in 1.5 hours. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option.

The pTron Bassbuds Tango comes with an LCD display charging case that tells the battery level. It delivers up to 120 hours of standby time and it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option. The pTron Bassbuds come 6 hours of playback time and up to 20 hours of playtime with charging case. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Both the earbuds come with multi-function button to take calls and change tracks.

The pTron Tangent Evo and Tangent Pro earphones come with a neckband and it offers magnetic earbuds. The headphones are loaded with in-line remote control to allow calls and music for a hands-free experience. It is loaded with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option. The Tangent Evo comes with a 160mAh battery, while Tangent Pro is loaded with 140mAh battery.

Moving to pTron Boom 3 and Boom 2, the wired earphones come with stereo sound and bass. It features in-line controls with microphone, music and call controls. It comes with dual drivers to ensure better sound separation and it features passive noise cancellation. The earphones come with 1.2m tangle-free cable.