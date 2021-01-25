Advertisement

Poco X2 receives Android 11-based MIUI 12.1 Update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 25, 2021 4:15 pm

Poco X2 was launched last year Android 10-based MIUI 11.
Poco X2 has started receiving Android 11 update in India. The smartphone was launched last year Android 10-based MIUI 11. Later it received MIUI 12 update, but it was based on Android 10. Now the company has finally rolled out the Android 11-based MIUI 12.1 update in India.

The latest update comes with build number- MIUI 12.1.2.0.RGHINXM and it brings January 2021 security patches and Android 11 to the smartphone. Android 11 will bring features like chat bubbles, notifications management and one-time permissions among others.

Some users on Twitter have complained that after the Android 11 update, they've started facing issues with new application installations and lags in performance.


If you are a Poco X2 user, you will get a notification for the software update. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > About Phone > System Update. Before starting the update, make sure to charge your device at least 50% with a stable Wi-Fi network.


The MIUI 12 brings new visual design along with magazine-level layouts and more. The update also adds new Floating Window, system animations, all-new dark mode 2.0, Super Wallpapers, Enhanced Privacy Protection features such as Interceptor, Flare, Hidden Mask Mode, and more to the phone.

To recall the specs, Poco X2 has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a Sony IMX686 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens, a 2-megapixel super macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. A 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging fuels the handset. It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

 

For the front, there is a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The Poco X2 has a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

