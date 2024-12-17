Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G Launched in India: Know Details

Poco India has announced the launch of Poco C75 5G and Poco M7 Pro 5G in the country. The new smartphones look strikingly similar to devices launched by Redmi in the recent past, including the Redmi A4 5G and the Redmi Note 14 5G. Here are all the other details of the devices.

Poco M7 Pro 5G: Price, Specifications

The Poco M7 Pro 5G is available in two variants: 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 14,999 and the top-end 8GB + 256GB model coming in at Rs 16,999. The first sale of the device will be held on December 20 via Flipkart at noon. Buyers can avail of a discount of Rs 1,000 when using ICICI bank, SBI bank, and HDFC bank cards online or a Rs 1,000 exchange bonus. The device comes in Lunar Dust, Lavender Frost, and Olive Twilight colours.

Poco M7 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 8-bit colours, 2100 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

The device is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The device features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP f/1.5 Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS and a 2MP f/2.4 depth camera. The smartphone also has a 20MP selfie camera. The handset packs a 5,110mAh battery and comes with 45W Fast charging support.

Additional features include an IR Blaster and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. The device runs on Hyper OS based on Android 14 and will get 2 years of OS updates with 4 years of security patches. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security while the handset is IP64 rated as well.

Poco C75 5G: Price, Specifications

The Poco C75 5G will be available for Rs 7,999 for a limited period for the 4GB + 64GB version. The device comes in Starry Black and Sparkle Purple colours. It will be available from Flipkart starting December 19 at noon.

The Poco C75 5G sports a 6.88” IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, built on a 4nm process. The device gets 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

For optics, the device employs a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 Aperture and an AI sensor, plus a 5MP f/2.2 front-facing sensor for selfies. The device runs on Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box. Further, it will pack a 5,160mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type-C port.

It gets a single mono speaker, along with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port serving as connectivity options. The handset is also IP52 rated while on the back it gets glass covering.