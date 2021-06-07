Advertisement

Poco M3 Pro price in India leaked ahead of launch tomorrow

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 07, 2021 1:02 pm

Latest News

Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available exclusively via Flipkart.
Advertisement

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is launching in India tomorrow, i.e. June 8. Now ahead of the official launch, a new leak has revealed the price of the upcoming Poco phone.

 

According to a Twitter user @theleaksguy, the retail box price of the Poco M3 Pro is Rs 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB model. However, since the retail box prices are typically higher than actual launch prices, we expect the phone to be around Rs 16,000 for the 6GB/128GB model. There could be a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant as well.

Advertisement

 

Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The phone was recently unveiled globally and is a rebrand of the Redmi Note 10 5G that recently launched in China. 

 

POCO M3 Pro 5G specifications

 

Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel, 500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4 GB / 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

 

Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 with MIUI 12.0.5 running on top of it and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.  For security, it features a side-facing fingerprint reader.

 

The phone comes loaded with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, LED Flash, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. It features a front camera of 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

 

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, IR blaster, NFC, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is 8.92mm thin and weigh 190 grams.

 

Poco M3 Pro 5G to be announced on May 19, official renders leaked

Poco M3 Pro confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Poco M3 Pro 5G announced with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 48MP triple rear camera

Poco M3 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on June 8

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme X9, Realme X9 Pro tipped to debut in July, specs and price leaked

Samsung announces Rs 10,000 instant cashback on Galaxy S21+ in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies