Poco M3 Pro price in India leaked ahead of launch tomorrow

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is launching in India tomorrow, i.e. June 8. Now ahead of the official launch, a new leak has revealed the price of the upcoming Poco phone.

According to a Twitter user @theleaksguy, the retail box price of the Poco M3 Pro is Rs 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB model. However, since the retail box prices are typically higher than actual launch prices, we expect the phone to be around Rs 16,000 for the 6GB/128GB model. There could be a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant as well.

Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The phone was recently unveiled globally and is a rebrand of the Redmi Note 10 5G that recently launched in China.

POCO M3 Pro 5G specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel, 500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4 GB / 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 with MIUI 12.0.5 running on top of it and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For security, it features a side-facing fingerprint reader.

The phone comes loaded with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, LED Flash, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. It features a front camera of 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, IR blaster, NFC, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is 8.92mm thin and weigh 190 grams.